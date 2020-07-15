Professor: For some students, school is the safest place they can be

Not only will young students need someone motivating and monitoring them, they may also need an adult to carry out hands-on learning experiences. “If teachers offer experiential components to their courses, it is likely parents will have to facilitate those experiences at home, purchasing necessary supplies,” she said.

“What we’re dealing with now is not necessarily online learning by choice, but rather online learning by necessity or possibly out of fear,” Milsom continued. “Parents who choose online schools — who have done so prior to COVID-19 — likely make that decision based on an assessment of the needs of their child and the resources they have available.”

Milsom said a number of schools learned this past spring that many of their students don’t have all of the resources required for remote learning.

“There is no easy answer to the situation we are in,” she said. “The biggest concern I have relates to access and equity. Whether schools operate in person or virtually, students who come from families of lower socioeconomic status are often at a disadvantage, and oftentimes these are students of color. How can a student effectively learn in a remote environment if they don’t have basic access and support?”