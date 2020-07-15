Professor: For some students, school is the safest place they can be

With the possibility of remote learning becoming a reality for the upcoming school year, many people have questioned how well students will learn new material outside of a classroom.
Amy Milsom, professor and chair of the department of Human Development and Psychological Counseling at Appalachian State University, said some students will thrive while learning remotely — but, not all. “An important thing to remember is that no two children are the same, but there are some common developmental characteristics that are very relevant to the issue of remote learning,” she said.
Milsom said elementary age students are curious and tend to learn best when they can engage in hands-on activities and ask questions. “Elementary age students also need predictable schedules, consistency, and structure, as they typically are not yet capable of effectively managing their own time, making decisions or following directions,” Milsom added. “They also have a difficult time paying attention for long periods of time, especially if something is not engaging.”
Based on their developmental levels, Milsom said younger students will find remote learning more difficult than middle or high school students.
“Younger students are not going to be able to sit on a computer all day and focus on school work without someone providing oversight and assistance. They will need someone to provide structure, monitor their work, and provide encouragement to keep them motivated,” she explained.
Not only will young students need someone motivating and monitoring them, they may also need an adult to carry out hands-on learning experiences. “If teachers offer experiential components to their courses, it is likely parents will have to facilitate those experiences at home, purchasing necessary supplies,” she said.
“What we’re dealing with now is not necessarily online learning by choice, but rather online learning by necessity or possibly out of fear,” Milsom continued. “Parents who choose online schools — who have done so prior to COVID-19 — likely make that decision based on an assessment of the needs of their child and the resources they have available.”
Milsom said a number of schools learned this past spring that many of their students don’t have all of the resources required for remote learning.
“There is no easy answer to the situation we are in,” she said. “The biggest concern I have relates to access and equity. Whether schools operate in person or virtually, students who come from families of lower socioeconomic status are often at a disadvantage, and oftentimes these are students of color. How can a student effectively learn in a remote environment if they don’t have basic access and support?”
With her concerns in mind, Milsom said schools will need to ensure that all students receive adequate support and resources to be successful with remote learning.
“All students need to have devices that will allow them to complete their work remotely. All students need to have reliable and affordable internet access. All students need support at home; whether that is someone who can oversee their time management and work, or someone who will support their need for socialization and find opportunities for them to interact with peers,” Milsom said. “Many, many families will rely on schools and community organizations to help in this regard.”
Another aspect of student life that Milsom believes schools need to consider are social and emotional needs. “It is important to recognize that for some students, school is the safest place they can be,” she said. “For these students, going to school is a relief and a break from any number of challenging situations at home or in their community.
“School districts must figure out a way to reach out and monitor these students; as their basic need for safety and security is foundational to them being able to focus and learn.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!