Pre-K to be moved to St. Stephens High; Bandys High to get a pre-K program

In response to growing demand for pre-K classes, the county board of education OK'd the conversion of a daycare to a pre-K classroom at Bandys High School and discussed the addition of a new pre-K classroom.
The Catawba County Schools board also opted to move a pre-K classroom from St. Stephens Elementary, where the school is nearing student capacity, to St. Stephens High School.
The school system identified an area for a playground at St. Stephens High School, Catawba County Schools Director of Federal Programs and Early Childhood Education J.R. Sigmon said. He added that the next step is to get the plan approved through the state to obtain a pre-K license for the high school.
The exceptional children’s pre-K classroom at St. Stephens Elementary School will also be moved, Sigmon said. One possible location is Clyde Campbell Elementary School. Clyde Campbell Elementary School has an exceptional children’s wing, where the classroom could be located.
The district is planning to add an additional pre-K classroom. Both the St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard areas have long waiting lists for pre-K. The main issue is finding a location for a new pre-K classroom, Sigmon said. The St. Stephens area is in the greatest need of an additional pre-K classroom. Fred T. Foard High School has an existing pre-K classroom to make up for limited capacity at Mountain View Elementary but is also in need of an additional classroom for the area, Sigmon said.
Sigmon also presented a request for the school board’s budget for the North Carolina Pre-K Program to be increased from $200,000 to $250,000. He made the request during the school board’s work session Monday morning. The request was approved by the board.
The Bandys High School daycare has 10 students between ages 2 and 6 with one certified staff member running the classroom. By converting the classroom into pre-K, the capacity would be increased to 18 students between ages 3 to 5 with one teacher and one teaching assistant running the classroom. The plan would be to start with around 15 students based on the layout of the classroom. There would be a required curriculum that would prepare the children for kindergarten, Sigmon said.
A benefit for families is the fees for the Bandys High School classroom would be reduced. The current fee is $130 a week, $520 per four-week month and $650 per five-week month. The pre-K fee would be $485 per month, Sigmon said.