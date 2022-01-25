Pre-K to be moved to St. Stephens High; Bandys High to get a pre-K program

In response to growing demand for pre-K classes, the county board of education OK'd the conversion of a daycare to a pre-K classroom at Bandys High School and discussed the addition of a new pre-K classroom.

The Catawba County Schools board also opted to move a pre-K classroom from St. Stephens Elementary, where the school is nearing student capacity, to St. Stephens High School.

The school system identified an area for a playground at St. Stephens High School, Catawba County Schools Director of Federal Programs and Early Childhood Education J.R. Sigmon said. He added that the next step is to get the plan approved through the state to obtain a pre-K license for the high school.

The exceptional children’s pre-K classroom at St. Stephens Elementary School will also be moved, Sigmon said. One possible location is Clyde Campbell Elementary School. Clyde Campbell Elementary School has an exceptional children’s wing, where the classroom could be located.