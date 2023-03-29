A candidate who ran for a seat on the Catawba County Board of Education last year spoke during public comments at the board’s meeting on Monday to state his support for implementing a Christian prayer before meetings.

“There is an unfortunate trend in America today that the belief in religion and politics are two separate entities that can’t intersect," Clayton Mullis said in the public comment portion of the meeting. "Often, people interpret Thomas Jefferson’s use of separation of church and state to mean that religion should not influence political decisions or that religion should not impact the views of those in office.”

Mullis was one of 12 candidates for a seat on the board in the fall of 2022. He garnered more votes than only one other candidate, finishing a distant 11th.

The separation is to prevent the government from dictating an individual’s religious practices, Mullis said, not to prevent the influence of religious values on the candidates a person votes for or which issues they stand for or against.

“Christians do have a place in politics, and we need courageous followers of Christ to speak up in office now more than ever,” Mullis said. “Religious devotion should be an admirable trait, as it shows that the person has (a) moral and ethical background and courage.”

Mullis said separation of church and state was established because, “(our forefathers) recognized that several states did not share uniform values, which at that time, meant our denominations.”

“So my proposal would be, if the board does consider a prayer, I support it,” Mullis said. “And I commend you if you make that stand … and to those that disagree, give them the option after the prayer to have a moment of silence.”

Book challenges

Kevin Sparks, an organizer of a group called the Freedom Readers, spoke about the book “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult. The book is about a school shooting and the effects of bullying, Sparks said.

“Nineteen Minutes” is one of 24 challenged books in the Catawba County Schools district. It has not yet been reviewed according to data from Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger, who provided a list of the challenged books and where they stand in the review process.

Sparks mentioned the March 20 shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, as well as the Covenant School shooting in Tennessee on Monday morning, and said, “I find it hard to fathom we are debating a proposal to remove ‘Nineteen Minutes’ from our library shelves. The challenger asserts that the book is unacceptable for any but adult readers because of what they term ‘sexually explicit material.’”

Sparks referenced an article published on The Daily Beast website on March 12, where the author said the challenges against her book were not for the violence it depicts, but for one page describing date rape that uses anatomically correct wording.

“In Catawba County, the district has spent over 1,600 hours and $1,700 reviewing challenged books,” Sparks said. “Is this how we want our district to spend their limited resources?”

Sparks added that of the challenged books are supplemental and not part of the curriculum.