Positive COVID-19 case temporarily closes one child-care program at Snow Creek Elementary

A student attending the QUEST program at Snow Creek Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, impacting 20 children and six staff members.

Those impacted were one of two QUEST groups at the school, according to Kelly Nicholson, director of QUEST for Catawba County Schools. The second group did not have contact with the first and will be able to attend the child care program when it resumes on Aug. 17.

Parents of those impacted were notified on Sunday when the district became aware of the positive case, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said.

“The other group of children and their parents were not contacted because there was never a time those particular students would have been in contact with or in the same space as the COVID positive child,” Nicholson said.

Stover said students and teachers who were affected are being quarantined at home for the recommended 14 days. "All our students and staff are healthy, but out of an abundance of caution and following our CDC guidelines we had to quarantine this child-care facility,” he said.

The classroom and school have since been treated and sanitized following CDC guidelines.

There are no other confirmed cases among the students and staff at Snow Creek, Stover said.