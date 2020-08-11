You are the owner of this article.
Positive COVID-19 case temporarily closes child-care program at Snow Creek Elementary
A student attending the QUEST program at Snow Creek Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, temporarily shutting down the program.

Parents were notified on Sunday when the district became aware of the positive case, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said.

Stover said students and teachers with the child-care class are being quarantined at home for the recommended 14 days. "All our students and staff are healthy, but out of an abundance of caution and following our CDC guidelines we had to quarantine this child-care facility,” he said.

The classroom and school have since been treated and sanitized following  CDC guidelines.

There are no other confirmed cases among the students and staff at Snow Creek, Stover said.

Stover added that plans for schools reopening on Aug. 17 have not been affected and QUEST will continue after the 14-day quarantine.

If parents have questions about this situation or other questions on COVID-19, they may call the district’s central office at 828-464-8333.

