Policy on book challenges discussed during Newton-Conover City Schools board meeting

The public will be able to challenge a book only once in a five-year span if changes to school board policies are OK'd by Newton-Conover City Schools leaders.

Including a time span in the school system's policies was among several recommendations Superintendent Aron Gabriel offered to the board of education on Monday.

Gabriel suggested the school board revise policies 3200 and 3210. The policies are being revisited after school districts across North Carolina, including Catawba County Schools, received a significant number of book challenges during the spring of 2022.

For example, 24 books were challenged by one parent in the Catawba County Schools system. The review process has been ongoing since April, and only eight of the 24 have been reviewed to date.

Newton-Conover City Schools did not receive any challenges, but the district could learn from what happened in neighboring districts, Gabriel said.

The board did not vote on the revisions and will be discussing the topic again during a work session meeting on Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Gabriel suggested changing the word “instructional” to “educational” in policy 3200 and changing the word “textbooks” to “instructional material.”

Policy 3210 allows parents to challenge educational and instructional material. An additional paragraph was recommended in the opening section of the policy explaining that materials would not be removed based on opinion.

The addition of a section titled “Parental Objection to Supplementary Material” was recommended as well. This section explains the process for challenging books as well as a parent’s right to limit his or her child’s access to certain materials.

The additional section says parents who object to a supplementary item, such as a library book, will be required to fill out a Request of Reconsideration of Supplementary Materials form. The forms will be available at every school, Gabriel said.

Once a form is submitted, the Media and Technology Advisory Committee will review the item and make recommendations for all schools of the same grade level.

Once a book has been reviewed, it cannot be challenged again for five years. The committee's decision can be appealed to the superintendent. The superintendent's decision can then be appealed to the school board, Gabriel said.