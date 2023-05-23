Steve Smith took a few seconds of his three-minute time at the podium to describe the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The names of 58,000 soldiers killed in combat are etched into the stone wall, he said.

Four of them were Smith’s high school classmates.

Smith, a Purple Heart recipient who served in Vietnam, came before the Catawba County Schools Board of Education on Monday night to address an amendment to a district policy regarding student participation in the Pledge of Allegiance.

“We must teach our children why we stand for the flag,” Smith said. “(It’s) respect for our country (and) respect for those who gave their lives for the country and the flag,” Smith said. “Our country does not demand you stand for the flag, but we have the opportunity and willingness out of respect for those who gave all.”

Smith spoke over his three-minute time limit, speaking over board attorney Davis to finish: “Remember, all veterans gave some, but some gave all. God bless America.”

After tabling the item twice, the board amended the policy related to student participation in the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday night. The amendment states that district employees cannot compel any person to stand, salute the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The addition is simply a legal protection for the district, said board attorney Crystal Davis.

Davis said she has heard rumors that she is proposing the removal of the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Every word of this (policy) is exactly the opposite,” Davis said. “You cannot make a student stand up and/or recite or salute the flag. It is unlawful. And my job is to protect this board so it’s clear that that is not our policy.” Davis added that this amendment is a protection in case an employee in the district attempts to force a student to stand for the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance, which is unlawful by state statute.

The controversy was centered on a paragraph recommended by the N.C. School Board Association that reads: “The principal shall ensure that no student is compelled to salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, stand to acknowledge the flag or stand to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance or otherwise feel coerced to participate.”

The board chose an alternative wording presented by Davis that will read: “board policies, shall not compel any person to stand, salute the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. The board expects all employees to comply with the laws of the state of North Carolina.”

Before that is a line of instruction: “School officials may state the following before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: ‘All students are invited and encouraged to stand and participate in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.’”

After a 30-minute discussion, board member Tim Settlemyre made a motion to approve the amendment with the alternative wording. Vice chair Leslie Barnette seconded. The motion carried with a unanimous vote.

Settlemyre has been vocal in his concern about the wording since the amendment was introduced in March.

Many members of the community spoke during the 45-minute public hearing. Most addressed the policy amendment.

Tim Settlemyre’s father, Rick Settlemyre, said: “There’s no reason for this. Everybody in this room knows we live in the United States of America. We cannot make anybody stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance … or stand up for the flag.”

Rick, a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran, said after the vote that he thinks the board “did the right thing, kind of.” He maintains that the amendment is not useful.