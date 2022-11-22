Plans for $54 million high school include additional teaching stations for Newton-Conover students

Additional teaching stations are in the plans for the new Newton-Conover High School. How many has not been decided.

The new high school has a preliminary budget of $54 million, and construction is expected to begin in 2023.

Members of the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education spent about an hour Monday discussing the new building, including options to move to 57 or 65 teaching stations. The school currently has 55.

A teaching station is a designated section of a classroom where a small group of students can gather for group work or to work on a specific part of a project.

Tom Balke, the school architect of Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, gave a presentation with multiple possibilities. The biggest difference was the number of teaching stations in each plan.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) determines a recommended number of teaching stations in a school based on the number of students in that school, Balke said. These are recommendations, not requirements, he said.

Based on the number of students attending the high school, the state recommendation is 55 teaching stations, Balke said. Newton-Conover High School currently has 55 teaching stations. One set of plans increased the number to 57. Another option increased teaching stations to 65 by using space next to the auxiliary gym and adding additional classrooms to the first and second floors of the new building.

The board also discussed a planned courtyard at the new high school.

Board member Tim Hayes raised the concern of whether firetrucks would fit into the courtyard after construction is complete.

The courtyard was designed to accommodate the size and weight of the largest firetruck, Balke said.

Balke said he will return in January to discuss the construction schedule.