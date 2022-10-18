Plan rolled out to improve grades at South Newton Elementary

A plan to improve grades in a low-performing elementary school was rolled out on Monday by Newton-Conover City Schools.

The 2022 performance grades for the school system reflected one D grade. That was at South Newton Elementary. There were three C grades, one B and one A for the rest of the system’s schools.

Tammy Brown, director of elementary education, presented a plan to the board of education that would improve performance at South Newton Elementary.

Administrative staff will conduct regular assessments to not only gauge where student performance stands but what can be done to improve it, Brown said.

One proposal is that early in each school year, the system would assess teachers. All teachers and licensed employees would undergo evaluations where principals and assistant principals observe and assign a 1-5 rating. For any rating less than proficient, school administration has several options: the teacher can be moved to a mandatory plan, can be dismissed or demoted or can be removed entirely.

To strengthen academic support, Brown said the system plans to hire a math coach, a math tutor and an additional fourth-grade teacher.

The math coach and math tutor would have different roles. The coach’s job will be to monitor how classes are taught and ensure standards are followed.

The tutor’s responsibility would be assisting students who are struggling with math.

Brown and assistant superintendent Beth Penley will meet with principal Elizabeth Moseley once a week to gauge how newly-implemented measures are working and in what ways they need to be tweaked.

“In addition to all of that, we have added … tutoring money,” Brown said. “To ensure that South Newton [students have] additional support in the afternoons or before school starts, to help students who already have deficits.”

Brown reminded the board that COVID-19 negatively impacted school performance and caused massive gaps that are not yet closed. Administration is still looking into what can be done on a day-to-day basis to close those gaps. Tutoring, she said, is shown to help.

The board approved the plan.

The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education is Robbie Gonzales, Phil Heath, Tim Hayes, Jeanne Jarrett, Mark Pennell and Jim Stockner.