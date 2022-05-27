Photographs and memories: Maiden High School students receive diplomas, celebrate graduation

Graduation speaker Kathryn Bolick asked her classmates to think about what photos they would find if they were able to pull out their phones and scroll through their galleries.

She asked which memories would stay with them after leaving Maiden High School.

“Are they the ones of late night hangouts in the Cookout parking lot? Bathroom mirror selfies that turned into TikToks,” Bolick said. “First day of school pictures your family forced you to take? Some of these pics we have posted and shared with the world, while others we kept to ourselves. Some of these images are not on our phones, but instead in our minds, in some cases even more compelling and impactful than photos we can hold in our hands.”

Bolick said each of these memories define the person who cherishes them. She said one of the memories that comes to her mind is not one of her or her friends.

“The one that I hold close is an image of the little girls that line the fence in front of the cheerleaders during football season here at Thomas E. Brown Stadium,” Bolick said. “Anyone who has attended a Maiden football game and passed by the 50-yard line knows the little girls that watch the cheerleaders with youthful eyes and mirror the movements of the cheer team with their pompoms and glitter bows perched on the tops of their heads.”

Bolick said this memory reminds her of the pride she has in her high school and of her time as a cheerleader.

Maiden High School seniors celebrated their final moments of high school Friday night as each student walked the stage to get their diplomas.

There were 151 students who earned their diplomas on Friday night. An estimated total of more than $2.7 million in scholarships have been awarded to the graduates. In the graduating class, 47 of the graduates have plans to attend a four-year college, 66 plan to attend a two-year college and at least two are joining the military.

