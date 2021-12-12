Personalized learning fits the needs of every child at Shuford Elementary

“I personally love personalized learning, and I will never go back to not differentiating for all of those children, because whenever we are differentiating, we are seeing that the child is at this level and this is exactly what they need, for every single child,” Bryan said. She said the school uses testing to track the growth of students.

“I think it keeps them more engaged, because those children are getting what they need,” she said, “Instead of something that is way too hard for them that they look at and are like, ‘That’s overwhelming. I quit.’”

Marley Rhyne, a second-grade teacher at Shuford, said personalized learning allows the students to see where they are improving.

“Where they are engaged, they are able to see the growth they are making,” she said. “So it does encourage them to keep going, and when they see that they have grown, they are like, ‘Oh, I can do this.’”

Students take ownership

Bryan said seeing the students take ownership of their education is her favorite part of personalized learning.