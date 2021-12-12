Personalized learning fits the needs of every child at Shuford Elementary

At Shuford Elementary School, teachers say they mold the curriculum to fit the needs of each child. The personalized plan factors in the social and emotional needs of each student.
Principal Kisha Clemons worked with teachers to see what children needed and how they could meet those needs. Those discussions helped develop the framework for personalized learning at Shuford. The personalized learning approach started taking form when Clemons came to Shuford in 2016.
Since then, the school’s performance has improved. In 2016, Shuford’s performance grade was a 65 and the school had not met the academic growth standard for the state. The next year the performance grade had increased to a 79 and the school had exceeded the academic growth standard for that year. In 2018 and 2019, the school had exceeded the growth standard and the performance grade had leveled off. There was no data for 2020 due to the pandemic, according to the North Carolina School Report Cards website.
Emily Bryan, a third-grade teacher at Shuford, has been at the school for six years and was there when the school started using personalized learning.
By using personalized learning, Bryan was able to adapt to pandemic teaching and incorporated several elements from her remote teaching into her classroom routines. One instance is the the brain-break box, which allows students to take a five-minute break to unwind. During that break, students can play with fidget toys, Play-Doh clay or color, Bryan said.
“I personally love personalized learning, and I will never go back to not differentiating for all of those children, because whenever we are differentiating, we are seeing that the child is at this level and this is exactly what they need, for every single child,” Bryan said. She said the school uses testing to track the growth of students.
“I think it keeps them more engaged, because those children are getting what they need,” she said, “Instead of something that is way too hard for them that they look at and are like, ‘That’s overwhelming. I quit.’”
Marley Rhyne, a second-grade teacher at Shuford, said personalized learning allows the students to see where they are improving.
“Where they are engaged, they are able to see the growth they are making,” she said. “So it does encourage them to keep going, and when they see that they have grown, they are like, ‘Oh, I can do this.’”
Students take ownership
Bryan said seeing the students take ownership of their education is her favorite part of personalized learning.
“They know exactly where they are within our standards and they are like, ‘OK, I need more help here, so this is what I am going to choose.’ It keeps them engaged and it keeps them wanting to learn more,” Bryan said. “The other week we had a posttest and we updated our daily notebooks; this one girl grew like 50%, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, Ms. Bryan.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, girl. That was all you!’ Seeing that joy about, ‘Oh, look, this is what I did,’ that truly is what it is all about.”
Each student receives his or her own pathway.
Students who excel in certain areas receive more challenging pathways. Fifth-grader Serenity Davis, fourth-grader Layton Gabriel and third-grader Jackson Wright are some of those kids. They all said they would get bored when lessons and activities were too easy for them. Serenity said she has been able to grow by getting more challenging assignments based off of her pathway.
Jackson likes the challenge because he feels like he learns more when it doesn’t take him five minutes to finish an assignment. The students also agreed that the personalized learning helped them during remote learning since they were used to taking responsibility for their education.
“We look at — not just the academic needs of the students — but social and emotional needs,” Clemons said. “We look at the whole child, and we try to design our instruction based on that. That is one pillar, developing learner profiles for our students, getting to know them, and that’s a journey. It is not something that you can just do in the first two weeks of school. It is something that you continue to learn through interactions with students, having conversations with them, whether that’s about the content or whether that is just about things that are happening in their lives.”
Shuford adjusts their personalized learning program to try to improve and better meet the needs of the children. The entire Newton-Conover City Schools district followed Shuford’s example by incorporating personalized learning into the district’s instructional model, Clemons said.
Better students, better people
At Shuford, students are also encouraged to use their talents to better the world around them. The school’s mantra: “We are Shuford owls. Why fit in, when we were born to stand out? Greatness exists in all of us. Today, I will find my greatness and inspire others to do the same.”
This year’s theme for the school is “Be Bold. #WorldChangers.” With that theme in mind, the student council has been focusing on ways to show students that their voice has power.
“It kind of means that, say, the whole world is silent and you’re on the stage,” Layton said. “You get your chance to make some sort of difference in everyday life.”
Serenity is the president of the student council. “When you say something, it does have an impact,” she said. “I know people say that kids can’t change the world, but I think they can.”
Serenity, Layton and Jackson agreed that the school has pushed them to be better, not just with academics, but as people.