Pastor: This is becoming modern-day segregation; 5-2 vote makes masks optional for Catawba County Schools

Masks are now optional for Catawba County Schools.
The motion to move to optional masks starting Tuesday was made by Ronn Abernathy and seconded by Annette Richards. The motion passed with a 5-2 vote. Board Chair Leslie Barnette and Jeff Taylor voted against the motion.
All board members were present at Monday night’s meeting. On Oct. 25 and Nov. 8, the board cast tie votes, 3-3 both times, about masking protocols. That meant masks remained mandatory until a consensus could be reached.
At the October meeting, Abernathy, Richards and Donna Lutz-Carpenter voted in favor of optional masking; Barnette, Glenn Fulbright and Taylor voted for masks to remain mandatory. Becky Brittain was absent. At the November meeting, Lutz-Carpenter, Abernathy and Fulbright voted in favor of optional masking; Barnette, Brittain and Taylor voted in favor of mandatory masking. Richards was absent.
The board room was full on Monday, and several people stood in the back. Eleven audience members addressed the board at the beginning of the meeting. All 11 spoke in favor of making masks optional.
Greg King was the second person to address the board during the public comments. He said his wife is a teacher in the district and has been struggling with anxiety.
“My wife has been in the school system since 2007. The past two years have been the most stressful years of her entire career. She has never wanted to do anything else other, in her life, than to help students. She is the most dedicated person I know,” King said. “She goes to work every day and gives it 100%. Since your mask mandates and ridiculous expectations from our teachers, she has developed severe anxiety, stress and high blood pressure. Your decisions to decide what’s best for my family have caused complications with my wife’s health, which has caused complications in our home.”
King also said his second-grade son has been quarantined twice due to possible exposure.
“During that time, my wife had to stay home with our child, while he was thinking he was on summer break having the time of his life, wasn’t nothing wrong with him. In that time, my wife used basically all of her sick time,” King said. “Now she has developed severe migraines and needs to go to the doctor and she has no time to do so to get paid, so she is using unpaid time to do so.”
Members of the Catawba Valley Tea Party attended the meeting in support of the group Mama Bears of Catawba County, a group of mothers that have been protesting the mask mandate in Catawba County Schools.
“I have a granddaughter that will be 4 next month. I do not want her to face these issues that are in school today. I want her to grow up in an America that I grew up in,” Catawba Valley Tea Party President David Goforth said.
Pastor Gabe Herndon addressed the board as well.
“This would get a whole lot less divisive when we let people be led by their autonomy and free choice, that the nation wants them to have, and by hopefully the Holy Spirit of God leading them in those choices,” Herndon said. “I am going to say what I think many people are not willing to say and I share this because I am concerned. This is becoming, quite frankly, modern day segregation. You can come here at school and have an opportunity for an education and use your talents and abilities, if you will put something on your face.”
While Herndon spoke, several audience members could be heard saying “Amen,” and seen nodding in agreement.