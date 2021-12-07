Pastor: This is becoming modern-day segregation; 5-2 vote makes masks optional for Catawba County Schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My wife has been in the school system since 2007. The past two years have been the most stressful years of her entire career. She has never wanted to do anything else other, in her life, than to help students. She is the most dedicated person I know,” King said. “She goes to work every day and gives it 100%. Since your mask mandates and ridiculous expectations from our teachers, she has developed severe anxiety, stress and high blood pressure. Your decisions to decide what’s best for my family have caused complications with my wife’s health, which has caused complications in our home.”

King also said his second-grade son has been quarantined twice due to possible exposure.

“During that time, my wife had to stay home with our child, while he was thinking he was on summer break having the time of his life, wasn’t nothing wrong with him. In that time, my wife used basically all of her sick time,” King said. “Now she has developed severe migraines and needs to go to the doctor and she has no time to do so to get paid, so she is using unpaid time to do so.”

Members of the Catawba Valley Tea Party attended the meeting in support of the group Mama Bears of Catawba County, a group of mothers that have been protesting the mask mandate in Catawba County Schools.