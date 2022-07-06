Partisan school board election bill fails to advance

At least for now, there will be no partisan elections for school boards in Catawba County.

A bill that would have created partisan races in all three of the county’s school districts failed to pass the state Senate prior to the adjournment of the N.C. General Assembly’s short session last week.

If the measure had passed, school board elections would have become partisan in Newton-Conover and Hickory starting in 2023 and in Catawba County starting in 2024.

Reps. Jay Adams and Mitchell Setzer of Catawba County sponsored the bill in the House and, though it did not come up for a vote in the Senate before the end of the session, Sen. Dean Proctor, who represents Catawba County as well, said he was in favor of the bill.

The measure has also found support among at least some local officials. Commissioners Randy Isenhower and Sherry Butler have said they support the idea. Robert Abernethy and Cole Setzer, Republican candidates in this year’s county commissioner elections, have also said they believe school board races should be partisan.

The idea has also prompted some opposition, with six people speaking out against the idea at a June county commissioner meeting. Commissioner Kitty Barnes has also said she opposes making school board races partisan.

The future of the proposal is unclear at this point. The N.C. General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on July 26.