Parents plan to address school board over dress code

Hickory Public Schools will revisit the system’s dress code policy after student assemblies at a middle school angered parents.
The three student assemblies were held at Northview Middle School.
Girls from each grade level were gathered at separate assemblies. Each assembly lasted around 20 minutes, according to Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor.
Taylor said that each assembly covered multiple topics. “Unfortunately, the presentation and discussion related to one of those topics, student dress code, led to some confusion, misunderstanding and concerns,” Taylor said. “District administration is working with the school and parents to address these concerns.”
Rebecca Everly was one of the parents unhappy with the messages conveyed at the assembly after talking to her daughter. Cooper Scharf is a sixth-grader at the school. Everly shared her feelings in a letter to the Hickory Daily Record that was published in Wednesday’s paper and online at hickoryrecord.com.
“One of my friends was asking about why hoodies, hats and headbands couldn’t be worn, and her question was dismissed,” Scharf said. “There was another girl who asked why it was biased against girls, and they tried to say that it isn’t, but it really is.”
Scharf says the assembly left her and her friends feeling upset and fearful of breaking the rules unintentionally.
Everly and parents who have commented on one of her Facebook posts are concerned that the assemblies were just for girls. They said they would like to see the school system update the dress code to be more gender-neutral.
Everly said that after her letter was published, the district superintendent met with her and other parents to discuss their concerns and agreed to revisit the dress code policy at the next Hickory Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
The next school board meeting will be held in the Northview Middle School auditorium on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will feature a public hearing where parents can address their concerns and share their recommendations for revisions to the dress code.
Everly says she and a group of other mothers are planning to address the board at the meeting.