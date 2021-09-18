Parents plan to address school board over dress code

Hickory Public Schools will revisit the system’s dress code policy after student assemblies at a middle school angered parents.

The three student assemblies were held at Northview Middle School.

Girls from each grade level were gathered at separate assemblies. Each assembly lasted around 20 minutes, according to Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor.

Taylor said that each assembly covered multiple topics. “Unfortunately, the presentation and discussion related to one of those topics, student dress code, led to some confusion, misunderstanding and concerns,” Taylor said. “District administration is working with the school and parents to address these concerns.”

Rebecca Everly was one of the parents unhappy with the messages conveyed at the assembly after talking to her daughter. Cooper Scharf is a sixth-grader at the school. Everly shared her feelings in a letter to the Hickory Daily Record that was published in Wednesday’s paper and online at hickoryrecord.com.

“One of my friends was asking about why hoodies, hats and headbands couldn’t be worn, and her question was dismissed,” Scharf said. “There was another girl who asked why it was biased against girls, and they tried to say that it isn’t, but it really is.”