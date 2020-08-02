Parents' choice: public, private or at-home schooling

As the school year approaches with a global pandemic raging, parents are left to choose the future of their child’s education, and some are turning away from the public school system altogether.

Home-school and private school present an alternative to the limited, socially-distanced, learning public schools will offer this fall.

All of North Carolina’s public schools will be limited in how many students can be at school at one time, Gov. Roy Cooper announced mid-July. Face masks will be required, large group gatherings will be canceled, students can’t share materials and lunch will look a lot different.

Locally, all of the schools systems will offer online learning for those who want it. Most students of Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools will be in school two days a week and do three days online. Hickory Public Schools students will be remote for the first four weeks of school with more plans to come later.

Still, a spike in coronavirus cases could close schools entirely, Cooper said.