Parents call for dress code reform at school board meeting

Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district’s dress code. The women have children at Northview Middle School.
Davis and Everly said their concerns about the dress code arose after the school pulled all female students out of class to attend three assemblies, one for each grade level, on Sept. 9.
“As you all know a meeting was held here at Northview Middle School that highlighted school dress code and the potential outcomes for infraction. This meeting only included female students. There were also specific messages about how their bodies were distracting and they should be saving themselves for marriage,” Everly said. “After this meeting my daughter was even told that it wouldn’t matter if she told her parents because they have no control over what happens at school.”
Everly said that comments like that hurt the self-esteem of young girls and perpetuate rape culture. She said it teaches girls that men can’t control themselves, that girls are responsible if something were to happen and that reporting abuse won’t help.
“While I take major issue with those messages being sent to my daughter, I truly believe that without dress code reform we are just opening the door for more of the same to continue to happen,” Everly said. “I know the intention behind this assembly was understanding the school dress code, but what was actually perceived in that meeting wasn’t anywhere close to understanding. These girls feel threatened, unheard and less important than their male peers.”
Everly said that administration had admitted the way the assemblies were handled was wrong. She feels that it addressed an underlying issue of gender inequality, which she said can be addressed by working with parents and revising the dress code to be more gender neutral.
“Our girls cannot wear anything that is two inches above the kneecap, tunics, leggings, jeans with holes. Especially if they are tall, they cannot wear these and basically nothing to gym class that is considered to be athletic wear that women and girls usually wear," Davis said. “The Hickory Public Schools dress code has allowed our girls to be taken out of class when they could be learning. As Ms. Everly stated they did meet for an assembly while their male peers were able to sit in a classroom and continue to learn.”
Davis said she was concerned about how these meetings and the dress code would affect the self-esteem of the female students.
Members of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education did not offer any comments on dress code issues at the meeting.
Masks still in place
At the meeting, the board voted unanimously to continue the mask mandate while indoors at any Hickory Public Schools facility. A contract with Lenoir-Rhyne University for the Visiting Writers Series was also approved. This contract will provide books from the series for $2 per student.