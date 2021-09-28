Parents call for dress code reform at school board meeting

Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district’s dress code. The women have children at Northview Middle School.

Davis and Everly said their concerns about the dress code arose after the school pulled all female students out of class to attend three assemblies, one for each grade level, on Sept. 9.

“As you all know a meeting was held here at Northview Middle School that highlighted school dress code and the potential outcomes for infraction. This meeting only included female students. There were also specific messages about how their bodies were distracting and they should be saving themselves for marriage,” Everly said. “After this meeting my daughter was even told that it wouldn’t matter if she told her parents because they have no control over what happens at school.”

Everly said that comments like that hurt the self-esteem of young girls and perpetuate rape culture. She said it teaches girls that men can’t control themselves, that girls are responsible if something were to happen and that reporting abuse won’t help.