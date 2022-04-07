Oxford Elementary students to perform play for first time since pandemic began

Students at Oxford Elementary are performing in the school's first play since the start of COVID-19 about two years ago.

The students will be performing a production of “Seussical Kids” on Friday. The show begins at 7 p.m. in the school’s gym. The show is free and open to the public. The school does accept donations to help make future productions possible.

The play is based on the works of children’s book author Dr. Seuss. The play features popular characters like Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and more.

“In ‘Seussical Kids’ we travel through a child’s imagination led by three Cat in the Hats,” Oxford Elementary Drama Teacher Chad Schuermeyer said. “Through this fun, exciting and touching musical, an elephant named Horton and a Who named JoJo find that even though they are laughed at and left ‘Alone in the Universe,’ they are able to find the strength they need to save a small world.”

“Alone in the Universe” is a featured song in the play.

The students had a dress rehearsal of the show on Wednesday after school.

Oxford Elementary music teacher Michelle Shelly said she loved seeing the kids transform into their roles, going from shy and scared of the stage to bursting with excitement to perform.

“Theater is essential to our students. This cast and crew started rehearsing in January,” Schuermeyer said. “Since then we have worked hard to learn the songs, choreography and dialogue. We rehearse a couple times a week. We help each other on and off stage. Everyone has their role where they are needed. Everyone is important to making the show the best it can be.”

Students not only act and perform in the show, but they also manage the stage and sound equipment, with some help from their teachers.

“They help each other during the rehearsal process,” Schuermeyer said. “At least for a moment, they are able to step into someone else’s shoes. To think through their thoughts, see through their eyes and maybe through that process they are able to discover something about themselves.”

Kendall Spry, 10, plays one of the main characters. She plays a Who named JoJo. She said she had never been in a school play before but did have some experience with church performances. “The crew is really sweet and it is really fun working with them,” Spry said. “I don’t know if I would choose anybody else in the school besides these people, because they’re so awesome.”

Noah Sigmon, 12, is the sound technician. He adds music and sound effects during the play. He said he enjoys getting to watch the other students perform and help the teachers fix issues. He said he loves music and wants to be in the middle school band, which is what inspired him to sign up for sound technician.

Emma Spencer, 11, plays one of the supporting characters, Gertrude McFuzz. Spencer portrays a brightly colored peacock with a long one-feather tail. She has performed in other productions, including The Green Room’s “Frozen, Jr.” “Acting is amazing. I would do it every day, if I could,” she said.

Many students had never performed or been part of a play. Stage manager Peyton Haas, 12, and assistant stage manager Braylen Gwynn, 10, signed up for the production because they want to try something new. Haas said their jobs are to make sure everything is in its place on stage. “I like just being able to help, and I get to know a lot of people,” Gwynn said.

Vanessa Bush, 9, plays Sour Kangaroo. She said her favorite part of the play is the song “It’s Possible,” because she likes the music.

