OXFORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Oxford Elementary celebrates Hispanic cultures in all-day festival

  • Updated
Oxford Elementary celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an all-day festival Monday where students shared cultural activities and performances with family, teachers and peers.

The festival is a yearly event, and one of several dedicated to celebrating diversity and the various cultural backgrounds of Oxford Elementary students.

It is a way to represent and share Hispanic cultures with the student body, said teacher assistant Zorayah Kinson, who is from Colombia.

Principal Rene Spry, in a news release, noted that the school has held smaller events in the past to celebrate its variety of Hispanic cultures. She said this year wanted to create something different, not only for the students, but also for parents and the community.

Oxford students took the lead this year in designing festival activities and performing cultural traditions onstage ranging from styles of music and dance to performing tricks with a soccer ball.

Hispanic staff members also cooked authentic dishes from their countries to share with their peers.

Staff leads for the festival were: Margaret Post, Zorayah Kinson of Colombia, Ivonne Chavez of Mexico and Priscilla Campbell of Costa Rica.

