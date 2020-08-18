Online portal causes issues for students on first day; problems resolved

Students in Catawba County ran into problems with accessing programs for remote learning on Monday, the first day of school, but those technical issues have since been resolved.

Tracie Dagenhart said her son, a student at Discovery High School, received an email from his principal, Shane Whitener, on Monday letting him and other students know they were aware several students were unable to log in to online programs Powerschool and Canvas, where they access virtual classrooms and assignments.

“He believes the system was overloaded due to students from across the state returning to school yesterday and assured them the issues had been forwarded to the appropriate individuals at the state level,” Dagenhart said.

DeAnna Finger, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said Catawba County Schools saw some issues with the NCEdCloud, which is used to access Powerschool and Canvas.

“We did not have any Canvas issues at all,” Finger said. “Our issue, that was across the state, was due to issues with NCEdCloud. But, by lunch it was all resolved and we were good to go.”