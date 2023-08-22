In a 4-3 vote, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted to remove the library book “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez from its high school media centers.

“Beyond Magenta,” a book by Susan Kuklin, will stay.

The board held a special meeting from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday night to discuss the fate of the books, which were first challenged by Michelle Teague in March 2022. Since then, Teague has been elected to the board of education.

The meeting room was packed with interested members of the public. All 60 seats in the boardroom were full. There was also an overflow room with 75 seats.

Teague gets her vote

Teague did not recuse herself from a vote on the books, even though she was he original challenger. Board member Leslie Barnette motioned to recuse Teague, saying it was not personal, only a matter of ethics. Board member Jeff Taylor seconded. The motion did not carry, because Teague and board members Don Sigmon, Tim Settlemyre and Annette Richards dissented.

Teague said that as a board member it is her moral and legal responsibility to serve the people of Catawba County by participating in the hearing. She cited the board policies on conflicts of interest and ethics, as well as several state statutes. The policies largely state that conflicts of interest occur in circumstances where a board member would have personal or financial gain. Teague said she has not crossed any lines.

“This is a book hearing,” Teague said. “Books don’t have due process rights. And to the extent that the members of the public have due process rights in connection with a book hearing, those rights are met … by providing the public notice and an opportunity to be here. The hearing is about whether the books are educationally unsuitable, pervasively vulgar or inappropriate for the age, maturity or grade level of the students. The hearing is not about me. Let’s keep the focus where it belongs, on the best interest, and the educational welfare of the children.”

Teague was met with applause from the audience.

Deliberation

Board member Taylor said it would do students a disservice to remove books such as “Out of Darkness” because the book depicts horrific situations that are an unfortunate reality for some students.

“These students live in environments where those things happen,” Taylor said, referring to the scenes of violence and a stepfather assaulting his stepdaughter in the book. “They’re not something in a novel. They live it.”

Taylor, a former high school principal, said he has seen students in similar situations. “I think that any material we can give them to show them they’re not alone, that there are other people going through the same kinds of things, is doing them a service,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said the two books had been checked out less than 10 times since they were added to media centers in 2015.

Board member Richards disagreed.

“You’re talking about, ‘This is going to help them.’ How is it going to help them? It doesn’t tell how to stop it. (The main character’s) neighbors said she should marry the man. Then it says the preacher said they should get married,” Richards said. She added that the book depicts slavery. “We’re taking down statues for slavery because it’s not politically correct anymore," Richards said. "Well, this (book) is not politically correct. There is nothing in here that … (shows how) to fix what is wrong. And it’s very explicit.”

Board member Barnette reminded Richards that the book is written in the historical context of 1930s Texas. The two main characters are a Mexican-American girl and a Black boy.

Teague stated again that she finds the depictions of oral sex, rape and violence in “Out of Darkness” to be vulgar and much too explicit for minors. Barnette agreed parts were vulgar but said she did not think the book met the criteria of pervasively vulgar.

Barnette also said that the books have gone through both school reading committees and district reading committees, both of which decided to leave the books in high school media centers.

“For us to go against what (professionals have) recommended in four different cases here means that we don’t trust them,” Barnette said. “And I do (trust them). I see no reason to reverse a decision that’s been made by the people (media coordinators) we gave that job to.”

There was little to no conversation on “Beyond Magenta” except Taylor’s comment that reading about different perspectives broadens one’s own perspective. Teague said there are depictions of oral sex and pedophilia in “Beyond Magenta.”

The meeting ended with Richards motioning to remove “Out of Darkness.” Sigmon seconded. The motioned carried in a 4-3 vote, with Teague, Sigmon, Richards and Settlemyre voting in favor. Taylor, Barnette and Chairman Ronn Abernathy dissented.

Teague motioned to remove “Beyond Magenta,” seconded by Sigmon. The motion failed 3-4. Teague, Sigmon and Settlemyre were in favor of the motion, but Taylor, Richards, Barnette and Abernathy dissented.

Teague said after the meeting she is disappointed “Beyond Magenta” was not removed but is glad that “Out of Darkness” was. Under current policy, it will be one year before “Beyond Magenta” can be challenged again.