Officials break ground for new $29 million Maiden Elementary School

Catawba County Schools held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new $29.3 million Maiden Elementary School on Thursday morning.

The community groundbreaking celebration was held at the school site at 201 N. Main Ave. on the running track of the current school, Catawba County Schools said in a news release.

The original three-story Maiden Elementary School building, which no longer exists, opened in 1926. Parts of the current Maiden Elementary facilities, such as the gym, date to 1928. The primary portion of the building is 1950s-era construction. Additions to the school were made in the 1960s and 1970s, with offices, the media center and classroom space added in 1988, the district said.

Construction of the new 93,000 square foot school is expected to start in the fall. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dan Moore said it typically takes 18 to 24 months to complete a school of the planned size, the district said.

During a ceremonial speech, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said, “Memories don’t fade, but buildings do, and we are super excited to match the outside to the inside — that of excellence for our students and staff.”

The celebration concluded with distinguished guests and dignitaries taking turns breaking ground with ceremonial “Maiden blue” shovels and the singing of the Maiden Elementary School song, the district said.

Guests at the event included Catawba County Schools Board of Education members, Catawba County Commissioners, the county manager and Maiden town officials. Also in attendance were current and former district and school personnel, as well as the students and staff of Maiden Elementary, the district said.

During the ceremony, Maiden Elementary School Principal Shannon Plemmons said it is an exciting time for students, staff and the town of Maiden.