HICKORY — One of Oakwood Elementary School’s exceptional fifth-grade students, Jeremiah Miller, has been selected as one of the annual Farm to School calendar art competition winners. Thirteen young artists from across North Carolina were chosen to represent the state’s thriving agricultural industry in this celebrated initiative.

The Farm to School calendar showcases students’ artwork across the state, and each month highlights a different theme related to North Carolina agriculture. The calendar also features daily facts about agriculture and its role in food production.

Jeremiah Miller’s artwork stood out among the 3,500 entries received from public school students in 67 counties across the state. His exceptional talent and creativity, nurtured under the guidance of his teacher, Teresa Bently, have earned him a spot in the calendar.

Additional recognitions from Oakwood Elementary include:

Finalist, Nadia Ordaz Uribe, fifth grade

Honorable mention, Lily Hartley, fifth grade

Honorable mention, Causey White, fifth grade