Nu Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, holds fall meeting

Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, congratulated the members of Nu Chapter for achieving the 2020 Presidential Award as one of the top seven chapters in NC DKG. Nu Chapter also received the Communications Excellence Award. In addition, Nu Chapter member Amanda Moose was presented the 2020 Golden Key Award for Region X and the 2020 NC DKG post-baccalaureate academic scholarship. Although the NC DKG Convention was canceled due to COVID-19, these awards and honors were still recognized in virtual presentations.

Snyder submitted the 2020-2021 Nu Chapter strategic plan. The three goals chosen for the plan include membership, leadership development, and community connections. Specific actions of chapter members to achieve these objectives were proposed. During committee reports, the proposed budget was approved, members were encouraged to volunteer as Reader Leaders and at Classroom Connections, approximately 10 teacher grants of $200 each will be available, and survey results of the Taste and Talk fundraiser concluded with a rescheduling of the event for March 20, 2021. The educational law and policy committee also encouraged members to be informed about where political candidates stand on issues impacting education during this election year.