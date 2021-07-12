Notable Neighbor Kristen Bealler: Child nutritionist says “food can be art”

“School nutrition programs are resilient,” she said. “One way or another we’ll figure out a way to feed the kids.”

The pandemic has prevented her from experimenting with ideas for the school district, but Bealler is hopeful this next school year the students will return to the cafeteria where she can introduce some new menu items.

“With school nutrition we are constantly learning as we go,” she said.

Something new Bealler is hoping to introduce this year is pizza made in-house. “The oven will be there in the window where they can watch as they cook them,” she said. Bealler also plans to introduce Wing Wednesday for high school students.

“We are trying to do something special for them,” she said. “We are trying to get things back to normal as much as possible for the students.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bealler is always looking for ideas to provide students with food that they want while making sure they get the nutrients they need.

Bealler makes an effort to talk with kids to find out what it is they enjoy eating, she said. “Jokingly they say filet mignon,” she laughed. “I wish I could give you filet mignon. I would say pizza and chicken. Anything chicken they seem to love.”