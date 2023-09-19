First-generation college student Harry Titus once considered dropping out of school. With a little push from the Coastal Carolina University dean of students, Titus persevered.

Now, Titus holds a doctorate degree in education and is Lenoir-Rhyne University’s new dean of students.

“At that time, my dean of students really invested in me as more than just a number, but really as a person,” Titus said. “And that really changed my trajectory in higher education.”

Titus, 29, said he has long aspired to become a dean of students and give students that same, life-changing experience he had in college.

As dean of students, Titus said he spends his days meeting with students and hearing their stories so he can better advocate for their needs.

“I tend to tell folks that dean of students is one of very few (administrative roles) with the word student in the title, because we are really here to serve as that advocate and that voice for the overall student experience,” Titus said. “Every day is different. I think that the beautiful thing about being a dean of students, is that I may deal with the same situation two or three times a day, but the outcome is usually very different because I have the ability to really invest in that student as a whole person and learn about who they are and what their needs are.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What was your childhood like?

I was raised in a big family. I have five older siblings and two half-siblings, so it’s a total of eight of us. I’m the youngest of my biological siblings, and I’m the only one to go to college. Some of the values that we were taught are hard work, to love people as individuals, and to be a helper. I have always been in a helping profession because I was taught that you can make all the money in the world, you can have all the fame, but what is there to live by if you haven’t helped someone else? So, I’ve always lived on the notion of helping someone as I climb. My family didn’t have a lot of money, but we had love and care and very strong-rooted values.

What made you want to go to college?

I’ll be honest: I did not know that college was an option as I was growing up. In 10th grade, a lady in my church said to me, “Hey, Harry, you should consider college.” That was really what inspired me to go to college. It shifted my way of thinking because, for me, it was the military or the workforce. So, at that moment, I began looking into colleges. I realized that maybe I was a little smart and maybe I did have the opportunity and the ability to do it. I had great coaches and teachers in high school as well, but I think for some reason that moment triggered something in my mind that made me heavily consider college as an option.

What has been your greatest challenge?

Being a first-generation college student, who has been able to receive three different degrees. There was no roadmap or any conversation that I could have with my parents and my siblings to say, “How did you navigate this thing in college?” Or, “How did you deal with your second year in college?” So, a lot was trial-and-error for me and that was very difficult. There were times when it felt like I was on an island by myself. It was challenging. But now it’s a huge motivating factor for me when I’m interacting with first-gen students, or when I’m working with students that may feel isolated or like they don’t know who to turn to.

When are you happiest?

I’m a fairly happy person in general. I guess I’m most happy when I am able to be on a tropical island, which I try to do as often as I can. Vacations are very happy for me. When I’m able to sit in stillness is probably when I am the most happy, because my day-to-day is very fast-paced. I’m moving all the time. I’m in tons of meetings. I’m out and about being active with students or my colleagues, so any time I’m able to sit in stillness I’m very happy.

What motivates you?

I get motivation from a lot of things. My family definitely motivates me because I was provided the privilege of getting a higher education, and now I have nieces and nephews that are interested in college. That’s a big deal and a huge motivating factor. When I think about my career in general, I know it’s pretty cliché, but the students really motivate me to continue to find new, innovative ways to support and advocate for them. One of the greatest motivations is when you get that phone call years later from a student, and they say, “I don’t know if you remember this situation, but you inspired me,” or “You provided me with X opportunity.” And also, I am motivated by other Black men. In particular, being able to support them and be a role model for men of color in general.

The best advice received and who gave it?

As I think about my career, some of the greatest advice I ever received was from a woman named Patricia Singleton-Young. She worked at my alma mater with me, Coastal Carolina University, and she has given me advice throughout my career. She had worked at the institution for almost 40 years. She’s the first woman to have a building named after her at the institution. The week before I moved here, she and I had lunch and she sat me down and reminded me, “Harry, it’s all about the students.” And that, for some reason, has been the greatest advice for me as I make hard decisions. I keep that at the forefront. That it’s truly all about the students.

What is your advice to others?

If anyone is thinking about pursing higher education, or if they’re in higher education and at a crossroads of, “Do I stay or do I leave?” the biggest advice I would give is to always go back to your why. Why did you make the decision to work in higher education? Why did you make the decision to support students? For me, my why has really served as a foundation for why I get up every day and why I do this work.