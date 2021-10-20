Notable Neighbor Hannah Wirt: Teacher of the year talks pandemic, what gives her joy

Wirt describes herself as extroverted and career-driven. She said she finds joy in helping others, whether it is her students or the sorority members she mentors. “Making a difference for people and being able to care for people is something that makes me feel genuinely happy and filled up in a way that other things don’t,” she said.

Wirt discussed her career as an educator and the impact COVID-19 has had on educators. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What has the pandemic been like for educators?

It has been exhausting. I have heard this phrase again and again, “We’ve built the plane as it is flying,” and that really is what it feels like. I think there has also been a sense of collective resilience in education, as educators across North Carolina, and really across the world, have had to lean on each other. Schools closed, and we had about a week to figure out how to teach completely remotely. Schools started back, and we had to learn how to do a hybrid model. Schools came back completely, and we had to learn how to care for and educate students in quarantine.