Notable Neighbor Hannah Wirt: Teacher of the year talks pandemic, what gives her joy

Catawba County Schools Teacher of the Year Hannah Wirt says her favorite part of being an educator is watching her students have light-bulb moments, the time when they finally grasp a concept they have been struggling with.
Wirt is currently teaching fifth-grade math at Blackburn Elementary. She said she was flattered and shocked by the recognition, especially when a video of her students popped up on the projection screen to congratulate her for winning.
Along with teaching math, Wirt is one of the Battle of the Books coaches at Blackburn. She helps students read through a list of books for the year and quizzes them in preparation for a trivia competition against other local schools. Wirt said she has loved working as a Battle of the Books coach because it has rekindled her love for reading, a flame that had started dying out while reading multiple textbooks during graduate school.
Wirt is a 2017 Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate. She is originally from Charlotte, but during her time at Lenoir-Rhyne she said she fell in love with Catawba County and decided to move here to pursue her teaching career. During her undergraduate years, Wirt was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority at Lenoir-Rhyne. Now she is on the advisory board for the sorority and helps mentor current members.
Wirt is also part of the Nu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, which is a professional group for women educators. Through this group, Wirt volunteers around Hickory, particularly focusing on children’s literacy.
Wirt describes herself as extroverted and career-driven. She said she finds joy in helping others, whether it is her students or the sorority members she mentors. “Making a difference for people and being able to care for people is something that makes me feel genuinely happy and filled up in a way that other things don’t,” she said.
Wirt discussed her career as an educator and the impact COVID-19 has had on educators. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What has the pandemic been like for educators?
It has been exhausting. I have heard this phrase again and again, “We’ve built the plane as it is flying,” and that really is what it feels like. I think there has also been a sense of collective resilience in education, as educators across North Carolina, and really across the world, have had to lean on each other. Schools closed, and we had about a week to figure out how to teach completely remotely. Schools started back, and we had to learn how to do a hybrid model. Schools came back completely, and we had to learn how to care for and educate students in quarantine.
It’s been a lot of learning really quickly and a lot of trial and error. A lot of us are trying to do things really well and are seeing that there are a lot of things that we are trying that aren’t doing really well or we are failing in. It has also been a huge period of growth; education has been totally transformed. I think that we have seen and impacted changes that won’t be reversed, and that is good. It’s been rewarding; it’s been frustrating. It’s been exhausting. But there is a sense of community in education from having walked through that together.
Most difficult part of teaching this year
This year, it has been difficult balancing having kids that are in quarantine or are getting sick, students who are coming back from online or changing their mode of education. We're trying to care for those students’ unique educational needs, caring for students’ social and emotional needs and also balancing their education.
I think the most challenging thing this year has been learning how to balance educating and caring for the whole child in very unique ways, because these kids are different and have different needs than kids we have had in the past. So we are learning how to take care of them as a person as well as take care of their education and basic needs. I think that has been really challenging for educators as we are learning how to do all of that for the best of the kids.
Helping struggling students
This year I am in fifth grade. In past years I have taught second and third, so my students are older and more mature this year than my younger ones have been in the past. With that, their emotions are more mature, and the past three years of school have been different.
We are seeing a lot more anxiety in students. I’m noticing that students have struggled socially as they have had to shift from being totally in-person to totally online to being partially in-person. They have had to learn how to make friends and socialize in all of those ways. They have had to unlearn and relearn the little things about being social and making friends.
Anxieties have been really huge this year. They are worrying about family members getting sick and a lot of students are struggling with loss and grief as they have lost family members or are having economic hardships because of the pandemic. They are little people, but they have experienced big things these last couple of years. Helping guide them through and help them process some of those things has been big.
Educators have truly been through some really hard years. I just wish I could put my arms around every educator and just give them a hug and tell them they are doing a great job. I think educators right now need to hear that they're doing a great job.