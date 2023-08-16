The possibility of a small, $900 press box for the Northview Middle School football field was discussed at the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education work session on Monday.

Director of Operations and Maintenance Anthony Cox brought the idea forward and said that it was similar to the press box that was approved to be built on Northview’s baseball field about a year ago. The baseball field press box was to be an Eagle Scout project, Cox said, but it fell through.

David E. Looper & Company will sponsor the football field press box, Cox said.

If approved, the press box will be a 12-by-9-foot wooden shed with railing around the front and both sides, Cox said. Cox said it will be situated on top of the hill at the 50 yard line. The back will be placed so that decking is even with the curb from the parking lot, Cox said, and a ramp will be added to make it accessible and ADA-compliant.

It will be able to hold a small number of people and a camera tripod setup, Cox said.

The press box will be discussed and voted on at the district’s regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Northview Middle School auditorium at 302 28th Ave. NE, Hickory.

New superintendent sworn in

At the beginning of the meeting, Hickory Public Schools’ new superintendent, Jennifer Griffin, took the oath of office led by Judge David Aycock, accompanied by her sons Waker and Sam Griffin.