Nonprofits offered help with board development

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Five Mistakes Boards Must Avoid” webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9-10:30 a.m.The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices.

Serving on a board of directors for a nonprofit organization is a significant commitment. This webinar will discuss five essential mistakes made by boards that can hold institutions back from achieving their goals. Doug Hartjes with COR Consulting will present this program.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.