No change in plans: Catawba County students to return to school Aug. 17

The Catawba County Board of Education held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss reopening schools.

Board of Education Chairman Glenn Fulbright said the board meeting was called because the board needed to discuss new information and data.

But new information and data did not change the plan the board had in place.

The district school year is still set to begin on Aug. 17. Students will attend school two days a week and learn remotely three days a week.

Students and parents also have the option to attend school remotely five days a week.

Board members Cathy Starnes and Leslie Barnette said they still have concerns about the virus but understand students are ready to return to school.

More than 600 people watched the meeting on YouTube.

School board attorney Crystal Davis said the board received more than 490 comments from the public before the meeting. She said she read almost all that were submitted before the 4:30 p.m. deadline. Eighty-eight percent of the comments were in favor of in-school-learning while 12 percent wanted to continue remote learning.

