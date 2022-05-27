Nine students earned their diplomas through Catawba Rosenwald Educational Center

Nine students were celebrated during Catawba Rosenwald Educational Center’s 2022 graduation ceremony.

Seven of the students chose to get their diplomas during the ceremony at the school’s gym Friday afternoon. Two students decided to walk with their peers during high school ceremonies Friday night. Each student at the Catawba Rosenwald ceremony wore a gold cord to symbolize their time at Catawba Rosenwald.

Three students received awards during the ceremony. Dalton Wayne Reep was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Sherrills Ford Terrell Rotary Club. Ja’Tavion Omari Thompson received the Belinda Shuford Award from Catawba Rosenwald.

“(Thompson) continues to work to lead by example, despite his struggles,” school counselor Nanette Moss said. “When I think of the word resilience, I think of (Thompson) — despite his numerous attempts to quit, he never gave up. He made tremendous strides in his life which has blessed him to finish the course.”

Samuel Alan Jordan received the Austin Linder Award from Catawba Rosenwald.

“I can’t really say enough about (Jordan’s) work ethic,” Catawba Rosenwald teacher Betty Wright said. “Holding down jobs and managing his time efficiently as he learns the world of financial responsibility. When reflecting on the times when he made a mistake, (Jordan) would always own up to what he had done and sincerely apologize.”

As each student’s name was called, their families stood on the gym bleachers, cheered, clapped and yelled to tell each student how proud they were. After the ceremony, there was a banquet for students, families and staff members.

