Newton-Conover teachers voice concerns about optional mask decision

The decision to make masks optional led two teachers to address the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday.

Kristina Canipe, an elementary school teacher in the Newton-Conover district, shared her concerns at Monday night’s school board meeting.

“Kids are being affected by this. There are secondary conditions that are happening to children that are infected with COVID,” Canipe said. “Our population, at the elementary level, does not have the option to get vaccinated. So, to me, it is an irresponsible choice to make masking optional.”

Canipe pleaded with the board to reconsider the decision. Canipe was one of the four out of 17 people at the meeting that wore a mask.

“We have a responsibility as educators to keep all of our children safe,” Canipe said. “I feel like optional masking is not going to do that.”

Kacey Clark also spoke. She is an elementary school teacher in the district and also wore a mask during the meeting. Both teachers said they were in attendance on behalf of others who feel the same, but could not be at the meeting.

“If education is about the kids, how do we protect them, if nobody is willing to do what’s right for them in this aspect?” Clark said.