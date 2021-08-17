Newton-Conover teachers voice concerns about optional mask decision

The decision to make masks optional led two teachers to address the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday.
Kristina Canipe, an elementary school teacher in the Newton-Conover district, shared her concerns at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“Kids are being affected by this. There are secondary conditions that are happening to children that are infected with COVID,” Canipe said. “Our population, at the elementary level, does not have the option to get vaccinated. So, to me, it is an irresponsible choice to make masking optional.”
Canipe pleaded with the board to reconsider the decision. Canipe was one of the four out of 17 people at the meeting that wore a mask.
“We have a responsibility as educators to keep all of our children safe,” Canipe said. “I feel like optional masking is not going to do that.”
Kacey Clark also spoke. She is an elementary school teacher in the district and also wore a mask during the meeting. Both teachers said they were in attendance on behalf of others who feel the same, but could not be at the meeting.
“If education is about the kids, how do we protect them, if nobody is willing to do what’s right for them in this aspect?” Clark said.
According to Robbie Gonzales, the Newton-Conover Board of Education Chair, data is collected from Catawba County Public Health and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on a daily basis and reviewed by the board at every meeting.
On Aug. 12, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to school boards across the state urging a change in optional mask protocols. Newton-Conover City Schools was among the districts that received the letter.
“We take everything the governor says with authority and definitely listen to his recommendations for the most part, but we also want to give people the option just as he has,” Gonzales said. “He’s mandated masks before, but now he has given folks the option to do what they think is best for themselves. That is our direction right now. We want to give people the option to do what they think is best for their family.”
According to Gonzales, the board will continue reviewing data and if the time comes they will discuss reconsidering their optional mask protocol.
“I can’t speak for the board as a whole, but I am open to, if we need to, mask again.” Gonzales said.
In recent days, Burke County Public Schools, Gaston County Schools, and Watauga County Schools have moved from optional masks to mandatory masks in schools.