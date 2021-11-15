Newton-Conover schools see 2 new COVID cases, increased quarantines

COVID-19 cases were up in Newton-Conover City Schools and Hickory Public Schools last week.

Catawba County Schools, in contrast, reported a decline in new cases.

The total number of positive cases in students, faculty and staff members in Newton-Conover City Schools went from six to eight last week in comparison to the week prior, reports from Catawba County Public Health say. The school system had 35 students and three faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation on Friday. On Nov. 5, there were 29 students and no faculty or staffers in quarantine or isolation.

The total number of active cases in Catawba County Schools dropped from 36 to 26 last week, the system’s COVID-19 dashboard says. Catawba County Schools had 151 students and 12 faculty or staffers in quarantine or isolation Friday. The previous week there were 149 students and eight faulty or staffers in quarantine or isolation.

As of Friday, there were six active cases in Hickory Public Schools students. That’s one more than the week before. There were no active cases for faculty or staffers. The week before, there were two, the Hickory Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard says. Hickory Public Schools had 54 students in quarantine Friday. On Nov. 5, there were 61 students in quarantine. There have been no faculty or staffers in quarantine over the past two weeks.

