Newton-Conover school boards OKs second therapy dog, hears rave reviews for Jasper

A furry guest made an appearance at the Newton-Conover Schools Board of Education meeting this week.

Jasper, the district’s therapy dog, went around the room with Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley and greeted all the board members as his handler, Amber Dunn, gave updates on how Jasper has been helping students and staff members. Jasper has been with Newton-Conover City Schools for almost one month.

“Jasper welcomes the kids at school every day. We go in and greet them as they get off the bus. Staff and students are just happy that he’s even in the building. We walk around the hallways. We go into classrooms and sometimes teachers will ask me to come in and do a quick 5 or 10 minute (social-emotional learning) thing with their students,” Dunn said. “He can also be used for a crisis. If there is a student that is having a really rough day, if they don’t want to talk to me, a dog really helps them open up.”

Jasper has helped students deal with emotions and teachers handle stress, Dunn said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just in the three weeks we have been there, one student has gone from multiple (suspensions) and poor grades to A-B honor roll and wanting to be a lawyer,” Dunn said. “Just having Jasper there, just as support, really has had an impact.”