Newton-Conover school board votes unanimously to require masks

Members of the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to require masks for students, teachers and visitors when indoors and on campus.
The requirement goes into effect on Tuesday.
During the meeting, five community members addressed the board. The board allotted each speaker three minutes to talk.
Four of the speakers were parents in favor of making masks mandatory for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.
Arg Batista Hernandez spoke in favor of masks. Hernandez shared his personal experience with COVID-19 and how it was currently affecting his family, after asking all board members to give him their undivided attention.
“I am here speaking on behalf of someone that I love and care about, which is my mom; she is fighting breast cancer. This morning we found out that our student came home positive for COVID, because of that she can’t have chemo. She can’t have her treatment for two weeks,” Hernandez said. “I do want to say, in terms of the Hispanic community, many of us are multi-generational. So, you have grandkids, parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents living together.”
Tracie W. Dagenhart was also one the four parents to speak. She is the mother of a high school student and spoke about her family members who have a higher risk of serious illness due to COVID-19.
“I feel it is time, actually past time, to vote for mandatory masks. We have to think not only of the kids, especially the ones that are too young to be vaccinated; we also have to think about the families they are going back to,” Dagenhart said. “For instance, my son comes back home to me. I have my 70-year-old mother living with me and, yes, she is vaccinated, but I also have a 98-year-old grandmother that I take care of. I have to go and do her medicines and things like that.”
The other two speakers in favor of mandatory masking were Greg Cranford and Gloria Hardy-Epps.
Terra Sunderland was the one parent to address the board in favor of keeping masks optional, though there were other parents in support of optional masking in attendance. Sunderland requested that the board make full virtual learning available to parents who do not want their children to wear a mask to school.
“I have five children, two at Shuford, one at the middle school and two at the high school,” Sunderland said. “Does anyone know the size of the COVID-19 virus? It is half the circumference of a strand of hair. Does anyone know the size of the opening in a mask? Does anyone know how many times I have counted my children pulling on their masks with their hands? This is not their fault. Having a mask, some people think, keeps these children safe, but it is also sending these children a message that they need to be quiet, they don’t need to be heard, and that they don’t have a voice.”
After the public comments ended, Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel presented the current COVID-19 data pertaining to the school district.
According to Gabriel, as of Friday morning, there were 269 students and 17 faculty and staff in quarantine or isolation. A week earlier, there were 54 students and five faculty and staff in quarantine or isolation.
Before the motion to require masks was made by board member Jim Stockner, each board member had a chance to address the audience and other board members with their thoughts. Even the board members who previously had been for optional masking voiced the need to require masks in schools to try to keep children in the classroom.
Newton-Conover was the last of Catawba County's three public school systems to require masks.
Hickory Public Schools moved to a mask requirement in mid-August. Catawba County Schools made the decision to require masks last week in a split vote.