Newton-Conover school board votes unanimously to require masks

“I feel it is time, actually past time, to vote for mandatory masks. We have to think not only of the kids, especially the ones that are too young to be vaccinated; we also have to think about the families they are going back to,” Dagenhart said. “For instance, my son comes back home to me. I have my 70-year-old mother living with me and, yes, she is vaccinated, but I also have a 98-year-old grandmother that I take care of. I have to go and do her medicines and things like that.”

The other two speakers in favor of mandatory masking were Greg Cranford and Gloria Hardy-Epps.

Terra Sunderland was the one parent to address the board in favor of keeping masks optional, though there were other parents in support of optional masking in attendance. Sunderland requested that the board make full virtual learning available to parents who do not want their children to wear a mask to school.