Newton-Conover school board votes to make masks optional for students, teachers
Newton-Conover school board votes to make masks optional for students, teachers

  • Updated
Newton-Conover Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel, middle, discusses masks during a school board meeting on Monday. The board voted to make masks optional for students and teachers.

In a 5-1 vote on Monday, the Newton-Conover Board of Education chose to make masks optional for students and teachers for the upcoming school year.

The school board also voted to require masks for visitors during school business hours.

School board chairman Robbie Gonzales voted for masks to be optional. He said before the meeting he felt students and teachers knew what they needed to do to protect themselves.

The board’s decision mirrors Catawba County Schools’ decision on masks.

School board member Jim Stockner said during the meeting that he was against making masks optional and doesn’t believe parents should have the right to make a decision that could put other kids in danger of being sick.

Hickory Public Schools will meet Aug. 9 to discuss whether masks will be required or optional, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district.

