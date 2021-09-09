Newton-Conover school board shares concerns about contact tracing of COVID-19

Members of the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education expressed concern this week about contact tracing within the school system.
In a report to the board about the first days of school, Superintendent Aron Gabriel said he works with Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley to stay in frequent contact with Catawba County Public Health about COVID-19 data.
“There are some hiccups and challenges we have had with some of our athletic teams. That has been kind of an ongoing challenge,” Gabriel said. “I do feel like the decision you guys made on Friday will help us exponentially, in terms of in-class quarantines, which was a significant portion of our challenges.”
Gabriel was referring to the vote by the school board during an emergency meeting on Sept. 3 to implement a mask requirement. The Newton-Conover system was the last of the three school systems in Catawba County to require masks and held the vote a few hours after filing closed for school board seats.
Gabriel said one of the challenges that the school system faces is a lack of contact tracing during weekends. Board members asked Gabriel to address those issues with Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken.
“There is no contact tracing being done by our county from 4:30 p.m. on Fridays until 8 a.m. on Monday morning,” board member Phillip Heath said. “It is important that our public knows that, so while we hear about there being a crisis, and I believe the quote to county commissioners was ‘a tsunami of COVID cases.’ From 4:30 p.m. on Fridays to the start of business the next week, that tsunami just grows and nobody is doing anything about it.”
Newton-Conover City Schools Board Vice Chairman Tim Hayes said the issue is “undercutting what we are trying to do.” He said the board’s goal is to keep students learning in person and keep the schools safe for students, faculty and staff. He also said weekends with no contact tracing is a “huge gap in Catawba County’s public health,” and pointed out that on holiday weekends that time-frame is even longer.
“Students and parents don’t know they are exposed from 4:30 p.m. on Friday until 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday; they’re taking beach trips, they’re going to go see relatives, they’re going to cookouts and they’re going to church,” Heath said. “They have no idea they’ve been exposed because the county does not do contact tracing after 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.”
“Case investigation and contact tracing is still happening through our Communicable Disease program 7 days a week,” Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said in an email on Thursday afternoon.
Newton-Conover City Schools will be getting a dog
The board approved a therapy dog for the district. The school board has been discussing getting a therapy dog since July. The dog will be owned by Newton-Conover City Schools. Utilizing a therapy dog is a strategy to help students deal with complex emotional and social issues, especially during the pandemic.