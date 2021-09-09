Newton-Conover school board shares concerns about contact tracing of COVID-19

Members of the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education expressed concern this week about contact tracing within the school system.

In a report to the board about the first days of school, Superintendent Aron Gabriel said he works with Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley to stay in frequent contact with Catawba County Public Health about COVID-19 data.

“There are some hiccups and challenges we have had with some of our athletic teams. That has been kind of an ongoing challenge,” Gabriel said. “I do feel like the decision you guys made on Friday will help us exponentially, in terms of in-class quarantines, which was a significant portion of our challenges.”

Gabriel was referring to the vote by the school board during an emergency meeting on Sept. 3 to implement a mask requirement. The Newton-Conover system was the last of the three school systems in Catawba County to require masks and held the vote a few hours after filing closed for school board seats.

Gabriel said one of the challenges that the school system faces is a lack of contact tracing during weekends. Board members asked Gabriel to address those issues with Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken.