The Newton-Conover Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to sign a resolution opposing N.C. House Bill 219, titled “Charter School Omnibus.” Board members said the changes to current statute would cause unequal funding for K-12 education.

Board of Education chairman Tim Hayes said in a phone call that a school is funded based on its average daily membership (ADM), which is student headcount. When a student transfers from a public school to a charter school, the ADM follows, Hayes said.

“Under the proposed HB219, not only do they want the ADM monies to follow the student, but they want additional funds such as a percentage of school district fund balance (and) a percentage of tuition,” Hayes said, adding that school districts would also have to share a portion of federal reimbursements.

The resolution said that, “current law recognizes that local school districts receive certain funds that should not be apportioned or shared with charter schools because 1) the charter school does not provide the program or service for which the funds are received, 2) the funds are simply a reimbursement to the local school district for unrestricted monies already spent including revenues previously shared with charter schools and/or 3) the monies are legally restricted and cannot be shared.”

Charter schools are not required to share their fund balance with local school districts, the resolution said. “This is money saved by local school districts from prior years during which eligible revenues were already shared with charter schools. Sharing such funds a second time would be double-dipping and a windfall to charter schools at the expense of local school district students,” the resolution said.

Hayes said that charter schools have more flexibility as it comes to funds, and have access to the same avenues as public school districts. Public school districts have to share their funds with charter schools though, Hayes said, whereas charter schools do not have to share.

Hayes, who has served on the board since 2013, said this is not the first time this funding model has appeared, and he expects to see similar bills in the future.

“You see bills that, instead of helping support public education, go against public education,” Hayes said. “So, we’re constantly fighting to improve public education, first and foremost for our students, but for our staff and for the families of students, as well.”

Hayes said, “I feel sure the vast majority, if not all, school districts across the state are doing the same thing: submitting a resolution to the general assembly opposing the status of HB219.”

The bill is still in the N.C. House of Representatives, according to the N.C. General Assembly website.