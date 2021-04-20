Newton-Conover school board discusses plans for Summer Learning programs; recognizes student athletes

The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education met Monday evening to discuss their Summer Learning plan and to recognize the achievements of the school system’s athletic teams.
Summer Learning will be offered to all students, but a lot more planning will need to be done over the next few weeks, according to Superintendent Aron Gabriel.
A survey was sent out to parents regarding both summer and fall classes, Gabriel told the board. He said the survey will give them an idea of how many students to expect for Summer Learning and how many teachers they will need.
Gabriel told the board the Summer Learning program will help schools kick start the next school year as they will be working on their plans for the fall and getting students back on track.
“The whole thing when I talk to principals is re- engage,” Gabriel said. “Let’s re-engage our kids. Re- engage our staff.”
Gabriel said the school district is working on getting an idea on what courses teachers need to focus on during the summer, including STEM courses.
Gabriel said over the next couple weeks he will be talking with regional leaders to get more direction on Summer Learning. “I’m excited about it, but we still have a whole lot of questions that need answered,” he said.
The plan currently is for elementary courses to be held at North Newton Elementary, middle school will be held at Newton-Conover Middle and high school courses will be held at each of the high schools.
Students recognized
Newton-Conover Middle School’s basketball team and Newton-Conover High School’s junior varsity football team were asked to attend the meeting to be recognized for their successful seasons.
The middle school’s basketball team’s head coach, Jacob Sigmon, said this year the team had an average margin of victory of 26 points a game.
“It was a really, really, really great year, guys,” Sigmon said. “We hustled. This is probably the most athletic team I’ve ever seen in middle school.”
Superintendent Gabriel challenged the basketball team to continue to get better.
“I got to see you guys play three times this year,” Gabriel said. “It wasn’t that you were winning and winning big. It was the way you played that impressed me.”
The school board recognized Newton-Conover’s junior varsity team next as they just finished their season 6-1 after nearly a full year of practice and then playing.
“I’m super proud of them,” Head Program Coach Steven Pack said.