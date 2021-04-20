Newton-Conover school board discusses plans for Summer Learning programs; recognizes student athletes

The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education met Monday evening to discuss their Summer Learning plan and to recognize the achievements of the school system’s athletic teams.

Summer Learning will be offered to all students, but a lot more planning will need to be done over the next few weeks, according to Superintendent Aron Gabriel.

A survey was sent out to parents regarding both summer and fall classes, Gabriel told the board. He said the survey will give them an idea of how many students to expect for Summer Learning and how many teachers they will need.

Gabriel told the board the Summer Learning program will help schools kick start the next school year as they will be working on their plans for the fall and getting students back on track.

“The whole thing when I talk to principals is re- engage,” Gabriel said. “Let’s re-engage our kids. Re- engage our staff.”

Gabriel said the school district is working on getting an idea on what courses teachers need to focus on during the summer, including STEM courses.