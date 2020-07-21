Newton-Conover school board approves re-entry plan for 2020 school year

Any activities that involve large groups of people will be discontinued. This includes assemblies and in-person field trips.

The plan also includes guidelines for sanitation. Classrooms will be sanitized multiple times including between classes.

Before the school board voted to approve the plan, board member Jim Stockner said he disagreed with approving a plan until all questions have been answered.

Stockner shared a list of questions asked by an anonymous teacher. Many of the questions revolved around how teachers would protect themselves and students. Stockner said the teacher also wanted to know how the district will help teachers if they come in contact with the virus.

“As far as I’m concerned as a board member, if we do this, put these kids back into schools, we can’t guarantee their safety from (COVID-19),” he said. “Until I can answer all of these questions that these teachers thoughtfully put together, I can’t vote to do this."

Stockner said he might like to see the district continue virtual learning for a while until they can work out more plans and see where the virus numbers will be a little more in the future.