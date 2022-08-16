Newton-Conover High School renovation, construction estimated cost $54 million

Renovations and construction to Newton-Conover High School are estimated to cost upwards of $54 million.

The project is still in the planning stages and does not have an anticipated start date. Superintendent Aron Gabriel said architects with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting group will discuss revisions with the school board during a work session on Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

In May, the district received a $22 million grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The district previously received $20 million for the project from state and local governments.

The original project plan from 2020 was to replace the two-story main building where the majority of the school’s classes are held. The main building was built in 1964. The board later sought more money to address other needs at the school, Newton-Conover City Schools Director of Human Resources John Robinson said in May.

According to a cost estimate summary, the new two-story classroom building will cost nearly $14.5 million. The board requested the new auditorium have 950 seats, which is estimated to cost more than $14.5 million. The new competition gym, kitchen and dining area are estimated to cost nearly $16.7 million.

The project has been in the making since November 2020.