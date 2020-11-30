Newton-Conover High School may see $20 million renovation

Newton-Conover City Schools is looking to build a new academic wing at the high school to replace the school’s original building.
The construction project to replace the school’s original building has an estimated cost of about $20.8 million, according to information from the school system. School leaders are seeking a grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to cover $10 million of it, NCCS Superintendent Aron Gabriel told a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee on Monday.
The 1964 main building, where about 85 percent of the high school’s classes are held, no longer serves the students well, Gabriel said. The classrooms are small and oddly configured, he said. They don’t work for the more flexible styles of learning the school is using today, he said.
Support Local Journalism
To get the grant for the project, Catawba County would have to match it dollar-for-dollar. During Monday’s meeting, the finance and personnel subcommittee, commissioners Barbara Beatty and Dan Hunsucker, recommended the matter to be reviewed by the full board. The final decision to allow the school system to apply for a grant and the county to agree to a funding match will be decided by commissioners at their Dec. 7 meeting.
The renovation and construction have long been on the minds of Newton-Conover officials, Gabriel said. Several smaller projects were planned at the school, but as school leaders looked ahead a complete overhaul of the school emerged as a better option.
School leaders decided it would make sense to apply for a grant now and construct an entirely new academic building, Gabriel said. The money the county originally planned to borrow for the other smaller renovation projects will be used as part of the matching funds.
Catawba County qualified to apply for up to $10 million from the NCDPI needs-based capital fund. If the county gets the grant, it will have to give up education lottery funds for five years, at a loss of about $8 million for debt service payments, according to information provided to the county.
The loss of lottery revenue would be offset by the $10 million grant, putting the county with a net $2 million in state funding. The county would also avoid paying interest of about $1.6 million, which is about what it would incur from borrowing the additional $10 million needed to complete the project later without the grant, according to the information provided to the commissioners.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!