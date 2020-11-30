Newton-Conover High School may see $20 million renovation

Newton-Conover City Schools is looking to build a new academic wing at the high school to replace the school’s original building.

The construction project to replace the school’s original building has an estimated cost of about $20.8 million, according to information from the school system. School leaders are seeking a grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to cover $10 million of it, NCCS Superintendent Aron Gabriel told a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee on Monday.

The 1964 main building, where about 85 percent of the high school’s classes are held, no longer serves the students well, Gabriel said. The classrooms are small and oddly configured, he said. They don’t work for the more flexible styles of learning the school is using today, he said.

To get the grant for the project, Catawba County would have to match it dollar-for-dollar. During Monday’s meeting, the finance and personnel subcommittee, commissioners Barbara Beatty and Dan Hunsucker, recommended the matter to be reviewed by the full board. The final decision to allow the school system to apply for a grant and the county to agree to a funding match will be decided by commissioners at their Dec. 7 meeting.