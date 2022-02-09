Newton-Conover High School introduces new academic cohort program

Students participating in the program will have one counselor, Lorraine Swagger, along with the same homeroom throughout their four years at the high school. “So going back to those middle school advisory days, you have that one adult who knows you, who understands you, who you feel like you can talk with, that you can go to if you have an issue or problem,” May said.

The students will visit at least one college campus every year. Along with the advanced placement and college and career promise courses, students will have a course specializing in preparation for the SAT and ACT. The honors-level focus will allow students to get their GPAs to the level they desire for when they begin applying for college, May said.

By the end of the four years, students in the program will have between 28 and 40 college credit hours. “That's already putting you almost at a sophomore, pushing into a higher status when you come out of high school,” May said. “I know for my own children, being able to take advanced placement classes and CCP classes, they're shaving off a semester to two semesters of their college right there.”

School board member Tim Hayes said he has always asked what more the district can do for high-ranking students. “We all know sometimes those high flyers get bored if they’re not challenged enough,” Hayes said. “I see this as giving them those next steps and those next opportunities.”

