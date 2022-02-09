Newton-Conover High School introduces new academic cohort program

Newton-Conover High School plans to start a new program next year to better prepare top students for college
The school’s goal is to start the program with around 25 freshmen in the new school year. The main goal of the program is to give students more opportunities. “We want to keep more Red Devils in our district. We don't want anybody to think they have to go somewhere else, whether it's teaching, or whether it's being a student, to get what they need,” Newton-Conover High School Principal Chris Penley said at a district school board meeting on Monday.
The new program is called Red Devil Advanced C.O.R.E. The acronym stands for Comprehensive Opportunities through Rigor and Enrichment, Newton-Conover High School Assistant Principal Carla May said. The program is designed to give high-ranking students more opportunities to take advanced placement and college and career promise courses.
The district already has a partnership with Catawba Valley Community College called The Summit, which allows students from Newton-Conover High School and Discovery High School to take college and career courses starting their junior year. The new program will give Newton-Conover High School students the chance to take similar classes as a freshman, May said.
Along with advanced core classes, students will still have the opportunity to participate in other school activities, including sports and clubs, offered at Newton-Conover High School. The idea is to still give these students a traditional high school experience, while also expanding their educational opportunities.
Students participating in the program will have one counselor, Lorraine Swagger, along with the same homeroom throughout their four years at the high school. “So going back to those middle school advisory days, you have that one adult who knows you, who understands you, who you feel like you can talk with, that you can go to if you have an issue or problem,” May said.
The students will visit at least one college campus every year. Along with the advanced placement and college and career promise courses, students will have a course specializing in preparation for the SAT and ACT. The honors-level focus will allow students to get their GPAs to the level they desire for when they begin applying for college, May said.
By the end of the four years, students in the program will have between 28 and 40 college credit hours. “That's already putting you almost at a sophomore, pushing into a higher status when you come out of high school,” May said. “I know for my own children, being able to take advanced placement classes and CCP classes, they're shaving off a semester to two semesters of their college right there.”
School board member Tim Hayes said he has always asked what more the district can do for high-ranking students. “We all know sometimes those high flyers get bored if they’re not challenged enough,” Hayes said. “I see this as giving them those next steps and those next opportunities.”