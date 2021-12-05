Newton-Conover High School band to play Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day in New Orleans

I have to confess some bias here. I’m a Newton-Conover High School alumna, so it’s with extra pride that I write about the high school band heading for Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to play during the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Not only does the band consist of an exceptional group of young people from both Newton-Conover High School and Discovery High School, but the NCHS Boosters Club is comprised of women and men who’ll do just about anything to make sure nothing, including economic hardship, prohibits teens from pursuing band membership if they want it or going on band trips if they choose to do so.
Especially now, being in an active marching band and participating in out-of-town events are like dreams come true after many long months of experiencing neither. Usually during the four years that band members are in high school, they take pleasure in traveling twice to special events. In 2020, there was no marching band season, and possibly even more disappointing was the fact that the NCHS band was slated to perform at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, but the trip was canceled. No performance. No visiting Disney World. No Florida!
So, time to look ahead and prepare to make some joyful noises, because come Dec. 29, the NCHS band will be New Orleans bound. I got all the details from two band moms, band boosters president Shannon Hefner, whose daughter Pippa Hefner plays snare drum, and boosters publicity chair Amanda Hetzel, mother of baritonist Peter Simpson.
First, there’s the detail that makes this trip all the more special: Band director Haskew Smith is retiring at the end of January 2022. His replacement will be Andy Escamilla. Haskew’s final opportunity to lead the NCHS band during an out-of-town event, one he called “a pretty prestigious thing to be invited to,” will take place in one of his favorite cities, the birthplace of jazz. He’ll watch his kids perform in a stadium that seats 75,000 people.
“For those kids to be in a stadium like that will be a thrill of a lifetime,” said Amanda.
“We want to show [the kids] New Orleans,” Amanda continued. “The music, the food, the culture.”
Sixteen chaperones will be traveling with the band.
Amanda pointed out that such a trip is very costly and that NCHS is a Title I school. “At least 40% [of the school’s students] are from low-income families,” she stated, and some of those students are band members, meaning that the boosters club spends much money on the band and the kids throughout the year. “NCHS competes against some schools with lots of money, wealthier schools that charge fees to be in the band,” Amanda shared. “NCHS does not charge fees. Band boosters work so hard to raise money to ensure they have all the materials — instruments, uniforms, T-shirts, all that they need.” A tuba alone costs $8,000. The NCHS band has 10 tuba players.
“We want them all to have the same show shirts and hoodies,” Shannon added. She said students buy or are provided marching shoes. For the boys, that usually means more than one pair of marching shoes per year because they grow out of them. Also, band members need polo shirts to wear in parades.
For students who’d like to earn money to pay for their band needs, the boosters club hires them to sell concessions during junior varsity football games.
“Because band boosters works hard to pay for basic things, we don’t have a ton of money to pay for a big trip,” said Amanda, explaining that the boosters club’s main means of making money is selling concessions at football games.
Another fundraiser is the band competition that NCHS hosts, the Southeastern Classic. In October, the high school welcomed 29 bands from several North Carolina counties. The competition meant entrance fees, admission fees, sponsorships, and advertising sales. This year’s classic was especially essential to the boosters club budget since no such event took place in 2020, so no funds for NCHS Boosters Club coffers.
Shannon and Amanda explained that taking the band, which consists of 103 kids with 86 choosing to go to New Orleans, on the road will cost around $105,000. The trip will require charter bus transportation and truck and fuel costs for conveying all the instruments. There will be lodging costs for four nights and meals. Additionally, the chaperones hope to provide some extras for the students, such as taking them to Preservation Hall for a jazz performance and eating out at a Cajun restaurant. Amanda and Shannon suggested that this trip might be the only opportunity some of the band members have ever had to travel beyond Catawba County.
In addition to those who play instruments, there are the members of the color guard. Normally, they like to wear different outfits for various shows, the goal being to match the shows’ themes. For example, when the band performed a show called Mercury Rising in 2019, a tribute to the band Queen, the color guard wore yellow jackets to resemble an outfit Freddie Mercury wore during one of his famous performances. Amanda pointed out that the band does much repurposing of color guard costumes to save money.
For the Sugar Bowl, there’s no specific theme “to my knowledge,” said Shannon, so the NCHS band will wear their band uniforms, and the color guard will look similar to the rest of the band rather than appearing in show-themed costumes. They’ll wear new warm-up suits with “NCHS” and members’ names embroidered on them, thanks to donated work by Embroidery Heaven in Conover.
Shannon said that for the Sugar Bowl, the band will play “a lot of pep band type of stuff. Fun songs that are able to be played by several different schools.” There will be other bands performing along with the NCHS band.
The group will begin its trip back to North Carolina on Jan. 2.
“We are still in need,” concluded Shannon. Even after band boosters provides funds, each band member needs about $800 to participate, and each needs spending money for stops at fast-food restaurants.
If you’d like to help, here are ways to do it:
Send checks made payable to NCHS Band Boosters to P.O. Box 23, Newton, NC 28658.
Paypal — @NewtonCONOVER
Venmo — NewtonConoverBandBoosters
Kick-off for the Sugar Bowl is 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1. Whether or not you’re a fan of the Big 12 or the SEC, you’ll want to tune in for a chance to see some very talented, very excited kids from the Catawba Valley.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.