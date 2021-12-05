Newton-Conover High School band to play Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day in New Orleans

“We want them all to have the same show shirts and hoodies,” Shannon added. She said students buy or are provided marching shoes. For the boys, that usually means more than one pair of marching shoes per year because they grow out of them. Also, band members need polo shirts to wear in parades.

For students who’d like to earn money to pay for their band needs, the boosters club hires them to sell concessions during junior varsity football games.

“Because band boosters works hard to pay for basic things, we don’t have a ton of money to pay for a big trip,” said Amanda, explaining that the boosters club’s main means of making money is selling concessions at football games.

Another fundraiser is the band competition that NCHS hosts, the Southeastern Classic. In October, the high school welcomed 29 bands from several North Carolina counties. The competition meant entrance fees, admission fees, sponsorships, and advertising sales. This year’s classic was especially essential to the boosters club budget since no such event took place in 2020, so no funds for NCHS Boosters Club coffers.