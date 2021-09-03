Newton-Conover City Schools vote to require masks

Members of the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to require masks for students, teachers and visitors when indoors and on campus.

The vote came after board members heard from five speakers at the called emergency meeting. Four of the speakers voiced support for masks. One speaker did not.

Newton-Conover was the last of Catawba County's three public school systems to require masks.

Hickory Public Schools moved to a mask requirement in mid-August. Catawba County Schools made the decision to require masks earlier this week in a split vote.