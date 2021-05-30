Newton-Conover City Schools show appreciation for teachers with variety of gifts from local businesses

Members of the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education showed their appreciation for teachers earlier this month by giving away various gifts from local businesses.

“As a way to say ‘Thank You’ to school staff, local merchants stepped up to donate free services, gift certificates, and merchandise to Newton-Conover City Schools,” said Jenny Fox, NCCS administrative assistant.

Fox said NCCS also held a luncheon and a raffle of items from local businesses for Teacher Appreciation Week.

“The Newton-Conover Board of Education, and Newton-Conover City Schools want to thank all the local businesses who donated,” Fox said. “We are extremely fortunate to be in such a supportive community, and to have great businesses and merchants in our Newton-Conover and surrounding communities.”

Some of the items that were donated included gift certificates, coupons, small gifts, and merchandise from places like Dunkin Donuts in Viewmont, Glen Oaks Golf Club, Mr. Tire, Huffman Hosiery, Carolina Vines, Narrow Nash, Patriot Jerky, and many others.

Every teacher received something, and the large items were raffled off at the luncheon.

“This school year has just been one of those years that was challenging for everyone,” Fox explained. “The NCCS Board of Education wanted to do something special for our teachers, and it’s really nice to see local businesses pitch in to help celebrate them.”