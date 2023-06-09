The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education urged the North Carolina General Assembly to invest in higher pay for teachers and more affordable child care rather than expanding the opportunity scholarship voucher. The board made those wishes clear in a resolution adopted at a work session.

The resolution opposes Senate Bill 406, called the “Choose Your School, Choose Your Future” bill that would make all K-12 students in the state eligible for the opportunity scholarship, according to the summary on the state General Assembly’s website. The amount awarded would depend on household income.

“Expanding the private school voucher program in this extreme way will result in steep cuts to our public schools, harming educational opportunities (for) students, especially in rural and lower wealth counties,” The resolution said.

Schools measure enrollment based on student average daily membership (ADM). Because funding is determined by enrollment, ADM is an important factor in the funding received by schools and districts. When a student transfers to a new school, ADM follows, said Board of Education Chairman Tim Hayes. This is one way public school funding could be impacted, he said.

Additionally, the resolution said the state has a critical teacher shortage, with over 5,000 teaching positions unfilled. Hayes said North Carolina is ranked 46th in the nation in starting teacher pay. He said that hiring teachers and retaining them are two separate matters. Better pay in neighboring states leads to teachers moving out of the state, leaving vacancies in North Carolina schools.

Another reason the board opposes the bill is that, according to the resolution, “A recent N.C. Chamber Foundation survey found that 80% of (state) voters say the lack of child care is a problem that will not solve itself, and that improving quality and making child care more affordable is a good use of taxpayer money.”

The resolution addresses not only the “Choose Your School, Choose Your Future” bill, but the General Assembly’s proposed 2023-25 budget. The budget includes minimal funding for child care needs and only a 4.5% salary increase for teachers, according to the resolution.

The board wrote in its resolution a request that teacher salaries increase at least 18% over the next two years, which the resolution said would move North Carolina up to No. 1 in the Southeast in average teacher pay.

“I think, overall, the whole crux of this is just to get the legislature to support public education, not demonize public education, and support our staff (and) our educators,” Hayes said.