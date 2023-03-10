Appalachian State University is making progress on its renovations at the Hickory campus in anticipation of the first classes starting in five months.

The App State Hickory Campus Advisory Council, a group of representatives from App State, Hickory and parts of the surrounding area formed to guide development of the new campus, heard updates at a meeting Friday afternoon.

App State Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities Management Nick Katers told the group of the challenges the workers faced in upgrading the building, which was formerly the site of the headquarters for Corning Optical Communications.

“When we started, none of the pneumatic thermostats worked in this building,” Katers said. “Most of the lights were burned out or not functional at all. The roof was in need of significant repair and had a few leaks in it and the building automation system was running on Windows 98.”

The 225,000-square-foot building was built in 1963, with additions in 1972 and 1986. The university received $9 million in the state budget for the first phase of renovation.

Workers have since made a number of improvements to the property, including resurfacing the parking lot, putting in energy-efficient LED lighting on the first and fifth floors, removing wallpaper and repainting parts of the first floor.

The first floor will serve as the main academic area during the first year, featuring about 10 classrooms, a library and testing center.

The university is in the process of adding new carpet, paint and technology in seven of the first 10 classrooms. Katers said the university will be contracting with Hickory-based David E. Looper & Co. for the construction of three new classrooms, as well as some electrical and plumbing work. There is the possibility of new restrooms, as well.

The building required major updates to its information technology, with workers removing wires throughout the building because “almost none of the IT infrastructure in this building was useful for a modern academic setting,” Katers said.

“By the time classes begin in August, we will have completely replicated the student experience from Boone, which will include high-speed wired and wireless internet and student spaces that have the latest in collaborative technology,” he said.

Another major change in the works is the replacement of the 30-year roof with a new roof that can be equipped with solar panels. Katers said the bid for the new roof was recently approved and work is slated to begin in two months.