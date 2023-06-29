NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced a new principal appointment for the upcoming school year. Jenni Frye was named principal of Oxford Elementary School. The school board confirmed the position at Monday night’s regular board of education meeting.

Frye returns to Catawba County Schools after serving as principal of Sawmills Elementary in Caldwell County Schools for the past two years. With 24 years of experience in education, Frye began her teaching career as a theater arts teacher. Frye formerly served as an assistant principal at Bunker Hill High School and as the assistant principal at Davenport A+ Elementary.

Frye received her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Education from East Carolina University and her Masters in School Administration from Appalachian State University. She is currently participating in the Distinguished Leadership of Practice with North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association.

“I am honored to become a member of the Oxford school community,” said Frye. “As the new principal of Oxford, I am committed to nurturing and inspiring a generation of lifelong learners who will ignite the world with their passion and knowledge. I am grateful to Dr. Stover and the Catawba County School Board for entrusting me to serve the Oxford community.”

Frye lives in Catawba County with her husband and three teenagers. Her oldest is a recent graduate of Bunker Hill High School. In her free time, Frye enjoys swimming on a master's swim team, reading, and hanging out with her family.