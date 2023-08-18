HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Griffin announced Jennifer Greene's appointment as principal of Grandview Middle School. The school board confirmed the position at a recent board of education meeting.

Greene returns to Hickory Public Schools after serving as the assistant principal of Newton-Conover Middle School. She has served 19 years in education, five spent in Hickory Public Schools as a seventh-grade teacher and teacher leadership specialist at Southwest Elementary and Grandview Middle.

Greene received her bachelor's degree in middle grades education from North Carolina State University and her master's in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University. She was named a North Carolina Teaching Fellow and a National Board Certified Teacher.

Griffin states, “Mrs. Greene’s instructional leadership for the Grandview School community will ensure our students have a great experience. We are excited to welcome Mrs. Greene back to Hickory Public Schools and look forward to the great things she will do at Grandview Middle.”

Mrs. Green is excited to return home to Hickory, where she lives with her husband and two children.

Her annual salary is $88,670.